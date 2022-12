CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of Trumpeter Swans is being relocated away from Little Sioux Park.

According to the Iowa DNR, the three swans were taken to Nora Springs because of low water levels. The low water levels at Little Sioux Park will not allow the aerator to function properly, leaving the swans with little to no open water.

Conservation officials will re-evaluate the lake levels regularly and once water levels return to normal, the birds will return home.