Trump approves disaster declaration for South Dakota

S.D. (KCAU) – The 2019 disaster bill was approved earlier this week for both Iowa and Nebraska. As of Friday, South Dakota will also be receiving some much-needed funding.

Gov. Kristi Noem asked for the presidential disaster declaration last month.

Trump approved it Friday for property damage caused by severe snowstorms and flooding this spring.

The decoration allows federal funding to be made available in 58 counties and 3 American Indian reservations.

A preliminary damage assessment done by the state indicates about $43 million in damage.