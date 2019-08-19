Trucking companies turning to new recruiting efforts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A shortage of truck drivers across the U.S. has several Siouxland companies stepping-up their recruiting efforts.

It has been an ongoing issue for the past 15 years. That’s why some trucking companies are partnering with local high schools and colleges to get more people interested in the open road.

“Truck driving, we have definitely seen a shortage in that area,” said Dr. Cyndi Hanson, Ph.D., the executive director at Northeast Community College at South Sioux City.

Nationally, and in Siouxland, the trucking industry has struggled to keep drivers behind the wheel. Many drivers are retiring and companies are turning to new recruiting efforts to replace their drivers.

“We are really on Facebook and Instagram and linked to find drivers that way,” said Schuster Company Marketing Strategist Monica Sitzmann.

Some high schools and colleges are partnering with companies to help provide them with trained staff.

“They can refer to us so that we can start them in the class and then connect them as they exit,” said Hanson.

Providing drivers with their commercial driver’s license will help meet the needs of local trucking companies.

“Our program is set up so that they have classroom instruction. But a lot of the time is behind the wheel of that big rig so they’re out there driving in the elements, driving in daytime hours and evening hours learning how that works,” said Hanson.

“The trucking industry is vital. You name it, we need it and it comes on a truck,” said Sitzmann.

Getting products from one place to another is a time-tested and important part of our economy.

“The trucking industry never stops night weekends holidays, bad weather, our truck drivers are out there helping move America,” said Sitzmann.

Over the last five years, Northeast Community College has had 123 students complete the truck driver training program. They are hoping to recruit more students and bring more women into the program.