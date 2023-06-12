SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are many new experiences young drivers must learn in order to be safe on the streets and some siouxland teens got extra help from the America Trucking Association.

Monday the ATA held its “Share the Road” program at East High School. Teens learned about blind spots and how semi-drivers are trained to be safe around cars.

“We put them in the truck and let them see exactly what it’s like for us on the road. And we’re hoping thru this program we can teach people to be relaxed around us. Drive safely around us, and we can all be safe going home,” Randy Lyschen of the American Trucking Association said.

Luschen said the hands-on experience will ease new drivers’ fears about semi-trucks.

The Share the Road program will be at North and West High in Sioux City, as well as Sergeant Bluff and Mapleton this week and parents are welcome to attend with their students.