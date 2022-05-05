NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — As the truck driver shortage continues across the U.S., people in the industry are reaching out to young adults in Siouxland.

James Ellis is a professional truck driver with America’s Road Team.

He spoke with students at Northeast Nebraska Community College about the industry’s worker shortage.

Ellis told us it’s important for young people to be informed about these opportunities.

“That’s what the workforce heroes truck is about. It’s letting the new and upcoming college kids know it’s not just about needing truck drivers, it’s about all the workforce we need in the industry,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the shortage of drivers impacts everything from grocery stores to schools.

In addition to drivers, he said the industry also needs more mechanics and IT professionals.