Truckers in high demand due to COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is impacting many industries across the nation. Luckily for the trucking industry, it’s business as usual.

“Business has been good so far. We need to keep commerce rolling because that’s going to keep America going,” truck driver Peter Hans said.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created a higher demand for produce and household goods

“I’m considered an essential service. I’m hauling produce down to places like Target and Trader Joe’s. It’s picked up considerably in the last couple of weeks. Things have really changed,” truck driver Don Gordon said.

This extra workload has caused some strain for truckers, but those drivers said they’re thankful they can stay on the road.

“For me, it’s just my job. It’s what I do. You know I feel bad for people having to stay home and not work but as far as the trucking business nothing has really changed… We just do what we have to do to keep surviving and keep people fed and animals fed,” truck driver Chris Ashby said.

“I’m just glad some of us can keep working. That’s going to keep other people working,” Hans said.

“The trucking industry, every single day, provides the products that we all depend upon and as the coronavirus continues to unfold, trucking has stepped up in a very big way to continue to provide that service,” Brenda Neville is the President and CEO of Iowa Motor Truck Association.

She said truckers across the country are working to keep grocery store shelves stocked

“While everyone else is being impacted, the trucking industry really is operating as they always do. They’re very dedicated to what they’re doing, and they do that whether its a normal time or a time of crisis. They have a real sense of duty,” Neville said.

An issue many truck drivers are dealing with is having a place to eat. Since many places have closed their dine- in they now have to spend their lunch in their truck. Drivers I spoke with say that’s the only negative impact COVID-19 has had on them.

They said they’re just grateful they can continue to provide in times of need.