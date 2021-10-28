Truck shortage hurts local businesses

HOMER, Nebraska (KCAU) — T-Rone Transport in Homer, Nebraska is fully staffed with 40 drivers, but Ty Vanschoiack, president of T-Rone Transport, says waiting for new trucks is hurting his business.

“It’s hard to get new trucks and it’s hard to find drivers,” Vanschoiack said. “We’re fortunate enough all of our trucks are full at the moment, but more and more people are calling, wanting us to pull for them but you can’t get trucks and drivers at this time.”

Bill Rohde is the president of Rohde Trucking. He says waiting for new trucks is a year-long process.

“Looking down the road 12 months, we don’t know if we’re going to be able to receive any new trucks after the first year until the end of next year,” Rohde said. “So 2022, if we get any new trucks at all, we’ll be very fortunate.”

He doesn’t think the problem is going away any time soon.

“I can’t see this thing changing for at least two years,” Rohde said. “I just can’t see it happening. Once you get this far behind, nationwide, I don’t thing two years we’ll catch up.”

They hope to add four to eight trucks each year, but they’re only expecting two more this year and anything after that is unknown.