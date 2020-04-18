Truck drivers receive thanks for their working during pandemic

JACKSON, Neb (KCAU) – Anyone who’s been to the grocery store lately knows keeping the shelves stocked is a challenge.

Truck drivers remain an essential service, working overtime to keep store goods in stock and the food chain in order. For truckers like Maggie Hainey, she knows her services are needed now more than ever.

“This is our jobs. This is what we do. I have a son, a 3-year-old, who usually comes with us on the truck for fun. And this isn’t fun now. He’s with my sister so that we can one hundred percent be focused on work,” Hainey said.

Trucker Leroy Kaufman is doing his best to haul livestock to make sure demands are met.

“You just do what you can and haul your cattle, the cattle that you can, and that’s about it. We haul what we can and that’s all we can do,” Kaufman said.

Kent Grisham is the President and CEO of the Nebraska Trucking Association. He said truckers are needed now more than ever. That’s why he said he’s working to let them know just how appreciated they are.

To thank them, the Nebraska Trucking Association organized a surprise at Pump & Pantry, so when truckers stopped to refuel, they were greeted with a free lunch voucher.

“It really touches us to be able to represent the trucking industry and step out on behalf of Nebraskans and say ‘Hey professional drivers. We see you, we appreciate you, and we want you to know it,” Grisham said.

“[In] a lot of places, the kitchens are closed, the restaurants are closed. And to find a good meal is really tough when you’re out on the road… Just thank you very much” Kaufman said.

Truckers at Pump & Pantry told KCAU they are being trained to take all necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus. They said they realize how valuable their services are and they’re simply doing their part in making sure the needs of others are being met.