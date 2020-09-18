Truck drivers, families recognized during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Truck Driver Appreciation Week continues in Siouxland.

Today, the families of truck drivers were highlighted. Two truck drivers received meals for their families in South Sioux City today. Both men were randomly selected, along with 48 other drivers and their families to be recognized today.

One truck driver says this week holds a lot of meaning for him.

“It actually means quite a bit to me, I’ve been looking forward to this since they gave me the phone call. If I’m being honest with you, truckers don’t always get the appreciation we deserve, not necessarily myself but truckers in general,” said Tom Sherlock of K&B Transportation.

Today’s event was held with the help of the Sioux City Chamber, Schwan’s Food Company, and the Nebraska Truck Association.

