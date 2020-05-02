Truck driver on I-29 given free meal

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and some of its partners provided a meal to the men and women who help keep our economy running.

Workers from the chamber and Great West Casualty Company teamed up Friday to surprise truck drivers with a boxed lunch at the Salix weight station.

They handed out 200 free meals to truck drivers who are on the front lines delievering goods to help support our local businesses.

“This is just one day where we can bring the truckers in and give them a free meal when we know its a challenge for them to find some food and say thanks,” Great West Casualty Company CEO Jim Jensen said.

“Making sure the goods we need to survive make it to marketplace, and so this is our way of saying we appreciate all the sacrafices that you are making,” Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan said.

Great West specializes in commercial trucking insurance.

Each driver was given a road atlas, hand sanitizer and wipes along with their meal.