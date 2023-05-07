SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of teams traveled between 18 bars in Sioux City on Saturday for the 16th annual Rivercade Barstool Open.

Once signed up, SIouxlanders grabbed a drink and went bar to bar playing minigolf. Each bar had a different theme and design for their course, along with difficult challenges golfers would have to overcome to get a hole-in-one.

Event Coordinator for Rivercade Phil Claeys told KCAU 9 to encourage bars to go all out on their minigolf course, trophies are on the line.

“There’s traveling trophy for the most fun bar and a traveling trophy for the most creative bar,” said Claeys, “So they do their best to have it be really fun in their place when they get there, and also have to be creative so they can win one of the traveling trophies.”

Claeys also noted that the event continues to grow in popularity from the first years 50 participants to 600 participants in 2023.