Troops from Le Mars, Johnston to deploy to Africa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa National Guard troops in Le Mars will be deployed this coming summer alongside troops from Johnston.

The Iowa National Gaurd said Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, recently received deployment orders. They will for Operation Enduring Freedom in the United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Based in Le Mars, 90 soldiers from Troop C with join about 40 soldiers from Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment in Johnson for deployment, which is expected to last a year.

It will be the third federal mobilization for Troop C since 2001. The troop previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010.

U.S. AFRICOM is responsible for U.S. military operations, exercises and security cooperation activities on the African continent, its island nations and surrounding waters.

The troop is working to schedule send-off ceremonies in June. They will go to Ft. Bliss, Texas, to complete their final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.

Troop C and other Iowa Army National Guard units have been completing more complicated training events in preparation for mobilization for the last four years.

The Iowa National Guard said they are experiencing an increase in deployments as units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle. They expect more mobilization announcements in the near future.