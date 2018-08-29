Trooper finds over 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) - Police have arrested one woman and seized over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Monday, August 27, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper assigned to the Police Service Dog Division observed an eastbound SUV failing to stay in its lane and following too closely to another vehicle on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

After searching the vehicle, three large duffel bags were found in the cargo area of the vehicle. The bags contained heat-sealed packages of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 101 pounds, carrying an estimated street value of $303,000.

The driver, Princess Smith, 32, of North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. She was lodged in Hall County Jail.