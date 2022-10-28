SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will have a unique way to travel through Sioux City.

Dave Becker has owned Black Tie Limousine for 17 years. When Travel Plus closed down he felt Sioux City needed a Trolley Service. With help from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Partners, he bought this trolley a month ago. The trolley was built in 1999 and includes original brass and woodwork. Becker says trolleys are a great way to appreciate Siouxland’s history.

“They’re used to the downtown trolley. This one’s different colored, a little bit newer, newer style, but I think every city needs a trolley to bring out the history in the city,” said Becker.

The trolley includes air conditioning and Becker says it will be operational year-round for Siouxlanders.

The trolley officially debuts on Oct. 29.