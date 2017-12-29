Triple Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Tennessee

The suspect believed to be connected to a triple homicide Tuesday has been arrested, according to Omaha police.

John W. Dalton Jr. was found this afternoon in Jackson, Tennessee, following a coordinated effort between the Nebraska USMS Metro Fugitive Task Force, the Western District USMS of Tennessee and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office will coordinate extradition efforts with the County Attorney’s Office in Tennessee.

A felony warrant was issued for Dalton for first-degree murder, according to police.

Dalton is believed to have been involved in a triple homicide Tuesday around 8 p.m. near 37th and Spaulding streets.

Omaha police identified the victims as John Dalton, 70, Jean Dalton, 65, and Leonna Dalton-Phillip, 18.

Leonna’s father, Claude Phillip, said she was going to her grandparents’ house to pick up her little sister. He said Leonna went inside, left her car running and that’s when the murders occurred. The little sister, who is between 6 and 7 years old, hid, then ran to a nearby neighbor’s home for help.

John and Jean are the parents of Dalton Jr., 46, the man police are looking for as a person of interest in the case. Leonna is Dalton Jr.’s niece.

Dalton waived his extradition hearing Thursday morning, he will appear back in court sometime next week.

DALTON’S PAST

Dalton was released from prison in 2010 after serving 11 years for manslaughter in the death of his wife, Shannon Dalton.

Dalton was previously arrested in September 1998 when he was 26 years old. He was convicted of shooting and killing his 22-year-old wife in their home near 26th and Ruggles streets.

Court documents indicate that Dalton had accused his wife of having an affair with his father, John Dalton Sr., one of the victims of Tuesday’s triple homicide.

Documents also said that Dalton’s parents confronted their son about the allegations at his home and Dalton’s mother told police, “When she initially knocked on the door, she was not allowed in but that a window was opened by Shannon Dalton, who immediately gave a sign with her hand indicating that John Dalton Jr. had a gun.”

Shannon Dalton’s body was found with a bullet wound to the head the following day.

Besides the 11 years Dalton served for manslaughter, he does not have any additional record of jail time prior to the murder until recent events.