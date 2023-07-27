SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Are you ready to get fired up for Greek Fest?

The ladies of Trinity Greek Orthodox Church have been busy baking all kinds of Greek delights for the weekend where hundreds from Siouxland will descend on their small church for three days of food, music, and dancing. However, it’s not all about the treats, according to church volunteers.

“We’re not all just about baklava, we also have our faith,” said Greek Fest Volunteer Mary Baryo, “The Christian Greek Orthodox Church is centuries old, from the time of Christ and we keep our light in the small community here.”

Greek Fest will begin on Friday at 11 a.m.