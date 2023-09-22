SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tyson Event Center is welcoming a spooktacular event to Sioux City!

On Oct 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., members of the community can stop in the Tyson Event Center for trick and treating.

Over 40 different local businesses and organizations will be located around the Tyson Event Center handing out candy. It will be a one-way path throughout the building, with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public to attend.