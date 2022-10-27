SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the rain coming down on Thursday, it was a good day to go trick or treating indoors.

The family-friendly spooktacular event brought many kids and parents out to get some candy. More than 50 vendors, including KCAU 9, were out there handing out plenty of candy.

A lot of children wore their halloween costumes, staying dry from the rain, but there were some kids who didn’t want to wear the costumes, but see the different outfits.

“The most fun i think my kid likes checking out all the costumes. He didn’t want to dress up so much, but he likes looking at everyone else’s,” said attendee Shayla Rowe.

The community trick or treating event went on until 7 p.m.