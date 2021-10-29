Trick-or-treaters get an early start at the Tyson Event Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of Siouxlanders curbed their candy cravings Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center with an early trick-or-treat event

The Ghostbusters were welcoming guests into the center. Inside, about 30 businesses were camped around the balcony and passing candy to all the superheroes and princesses of Siouxland. Even KCAU 9 got in on the fun

The event lasted just a couple of hours, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tons of Halloween events will be going on around Siouxland this weekend. If you want a look at what’s planned, click here.

