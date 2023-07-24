HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The trials for the couple accused of killing four in Laurel, Nebraska are having their trials delayed.

On July 12, Jason Jones, the man accused of killing four people in Laurel in August of last year, waived his right to a speedy trial and also file for a continuance. As a result, his trial has been continued to January 22, 2024. Jason Jones was originally scheduled to appear in court on July 17 for a pre-trial meeting with a pretrial conference on July 24.

Jason Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, was also scheduled to appear in court on July 17 with a pre-trial conference on July 24. On Friday, the court ordered that her trial will be continued to November 27.

Jason and Carrie Jones are both accused of the killings of four people in Laurel on August 4, 2022.

The four victims were identified as a family of three, Gene Twiford, Janet Twiford, and Dana Twiford, as well as another woman who was killed at a different location identified as Michele Ebeling.

Jason Jones was arrested on August 5, 2022, the day after their deaths. Carrie Jones was arrested months later, on December 16, for allegedly playing a role in the quadruple homicide alongside her husband. Both suspects have since pleaded not guilty to their charges.