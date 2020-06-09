Trial set for St. Louis man charged with attempted murder in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A trial date has now been scheduled to early August for a St. Louis man charged with attempted murder following a shooting that took place in Sioux City last month.
Tracy Smith, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri, has pleaded not guilty to the following seven charges:
- Attempted murder
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Going armed with intent
- Aggravated assault
- Carrying a dangerous weapon
- Reckless use of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser
The trial is scheduled for August 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City.
According to officials, on May 11, he went to 509 Isabella Street and started a disturbance with the female resident.
Authorities reported that her father was at the house and followed Smith and his friends when they left the residence in their vehicle.
Court documents said the driver stopped the vehicle at W 3rd and Myrtle Street and he fired numerous shots with a 9 mm handgun which hit the female’s father’s vehicle at least three times.
Smith is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
