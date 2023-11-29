SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial is underway for a man accused of the Oct. 2022 shooting deaths of two people in Sioux City’s West Side.

The trial started Monday with jury selection in the case of Joseph Cruz, 20, of Sioux City, and is ongoing. He faces two charges of second-degree murder for the deaths of Anthony Williams, 19, and Carlos Ray Aguirre, 21.

In the early morning hours of Oct 29, 2022, Sioux City Police Department officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West 5th Street. The police department said in a release at the time that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead in the hospital.

According to court documents, Cruz got into an argument with Aguirre over a firearm Cruz wanted. The two fought, with Cruz getting control of the gun and allegedly shooting Aguirre and Williams. The complaints stated that Cruz admitted to shooting Aguirre out of anger, but not Williams, who was his cousin.

Cruz was originally charged with two additional counts, that of intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and willful injury. However, the court dismissed the charges on Nov. 8, 2022.

Cruz had pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charges on Nov. 28.