SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The second trial connected to the murder of Martez Harrison took place Thursday.

The shooting happened outside of Uncle Dave’s Bar in Sioux City last year.

Dwight Evans, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Evans, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was with Lawrence Canady that night. Canady has already been sentenced for his role in the death.

The testimonies on Thursday came from employees and Patrons that were at the bar that night.

“I had about three guys go outside to try and break the fight up and that is when the, I had heard a shot and I ran outside, they said a gentleman was shot and I called 911 right way,” said former bar bouncer Caleb Tift.

Video evidence of the murder that was presented at Canady’s trial will also be shown to the jury this week.

“You will see the defendant walk around the group of people, line up his shot, BANG! You will see the exact moment the defendant shot Martez Harrison,” said Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jacklyn Fox.