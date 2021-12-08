SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After nearly two days of jury selection, the trial of Lawrence Canady has begun.

Canady is accused of being involved in a fight in May that left 22-year-old Martez Harrison dead. Jurors on Wednesday heard testimony from neighboring businesses and audio-visual experts breaking down the security footage of the murder.

Canady’s defense said that it was never his intention to kill anyone but others he was with that night did.

“The evidence will show that that twenty-year-old who’s causing problems at the front door, who said he had a gun, who said he was waiting for Martez Harrison until that bar closed is Lawrence Canady,” said prosecutor Jill Esteves.

Canady faces three charges including first-degree murder, willful injury, and serious assault. Each punishable by life in prison, 10 years in prison, and 1 year in prison respectively.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Dwight Evans, who police said shot Martez Harrison that night, is scheduled to stand trial in January. Harrison was killed during the fight with Canady and Evans outside a bar in the 1400 block of West 3rd Street.

According to court documents, Canady and Evans confronted Harrison inside the bar before being kicked out for being underage. If convicted, Evans could face life in prison.