Trial for Norfolk man delayed after state asked for him to take medication
MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) - A hearing in late January has been scheduled to decide if a Norfork man is competent to stand trial on first-degree murder charges.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon is facing first-degree murder charges relating to the stabbing death of Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez in 2017.
Castaneda-Morejon had previously been ruled incompetent to stand trial in May of last year. Since then, he has been staying at the Lincoln Regional Center.
The state asked that Castaneda-Morejon take medication to help him be competent during the trial.
The defense objected and asked for a postponed hearing.
Friday, KCAU had a crew in the courtroom when the judge decided to hold a hearing on January 22.
Castaneda-Morejon allegedly knifed Velazquez Gomez over suspicions he was having an affair with his girlfriend.
The killing happened at a Norfolk apartment complex.
