Trial for Norfolk man delayed after state asked for him to take medication Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) - A hearing in late January has been scheduled to decide if a Norfork man is competent to stand trial on first-degree murder charges.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon is facing first-degree murder charges relating to the stabbing death of Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez in 2017.

Castaneda-Morejon had previously been ruled incompetent to stand trial in May of last year. Since then, he has been staying at the Lincoln Regional Center.

The state asked that Castaneda-Morejon take medication to help him be competent during the trial.

The defense objected and asked for a postponed hearing.

Friday, KCAU had a crew in the courtroom when the judge decided to hold a hearing on January 22.

Castaneda-Morejon allegedly knifed Velazquez Gomez over suspicions he was having an affair with his girlfriend.

The killing happened at a Norfolk apartment complex.