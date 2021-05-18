Murder trial for Mapleton teen begins Tuesday

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – The trial of an 18-year-old accused of killing his friend in a Mapleton garage last year will begin Tuesday morning in Monona County.

Jay Neubaum is currently charged with first-degree murder. He was 17 at the time of the incident.

On January 31, 2020, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, police found Joseph Hopkins, 16, deceased inside the detached garage of the residence. There were also three other juvenile males at the residence during the time of the incident.

The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner has ruled Hopkins’ death as a homicide and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neubaum has also been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

KCAU 9 News will have a reporter at that trial and will bring you the details of those proceedings on later today.