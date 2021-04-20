Trial for man accused of stabbing mother in Sioux City underway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The trial of a man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Sioux City last year is underway.

Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina is charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Lisa Belk, 55, in Sioux City back in April of 2020.

Both the prosecution and the defense waived their opening statements, choosing instead to bring Belk’s siblings to the stand to testify against their brother.

“And he made my mom stand up and he took the basket, and he was holding it there, and he was looking at her, and he dropped the basket, when she went to reach for it, and I knew, then he lunged at her and he stabbed her,” said Zoe Belk, Paul Belk’s sister.

Trial is expected to continue this week, with experts scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

He is also charged with willful injury and possession of a controlled substance.