SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The former superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools District was back in town Tuesday as his lawsuit against the school board goes to trial.

Dr. Paul Gausman’s lawsuit alleges that four members of the school board violated the open meetings law on two separate occasions.

The suit claims that Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson held meetings on Jan. 24 and Nov. 30 of 2022. Those meetings were not open to the public, and were allegedly held to discuss Dr. Gausman. Gausman claims these meetings were illegal because they were held to discuss complaints against him when they were meant as yearly evaluations.

Dr. Paul Gausman is asking the courts to remove the board members should the judge rule the board did violate the law. However, board president Dan Greenwell is the only defendant that is still on the board following last year’s elections.

Greenwell told the court that the board followed procedure to hold the meetings.

“I told him the first part of the closed session,” he said, “we talked about what we thought was an ethics violation, his attempt to bribe school board members.”

Greenwell also explained that those two meetings were indeed a part of Gausman’s annual evaluations.

“There’s a section that says the board may discuss its evaluation of the superintendent in closed session, upon a request from the superintendent,” Greenwell said, “if the board determines its discussion in open session will needlessly and irreparably injure the superintendent’s reputation.”

The board filed a complaint against Gausman with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners regarding the alleged bribery. That complaint has not been heard. Gausman claims that no bribery occurred.

Testimony is scheduled the next three days in Woodbury County court.