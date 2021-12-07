Trial for fatal Sioux City shooting begins jury selection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A jury selection has started for a man charged in a fatal Sioux City shooting in May.

Lawrence Canady, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested after Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, was killed on West 3rd Street in May.

In July, Canady pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury, and assault causing bodily injury.

Harrison was murdered after an altercation outside of a bar on May 1. Documents alleged Canady was accompanied by Dwight Evans, who is being tried as an adult. Evans is charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent, and two drug charges.