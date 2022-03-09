ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Trial dates have been set for two teens connected to a murder in Emmet County last October.

According to the court documents, the trial date for CeJay Van Der Wilt, 18, of Rockwell City, is set for Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. in Emmet County court and Connor Uhde, 19, of Estherville is set for Aug. 23.

Both teens were arrested in connection to the killing of David McDowell, 20. McDowell’s body was found by Emmet County Sheriff’s near Estherville in October.

Van Der Wilt and Uhde have each been charged with first-degree murder.