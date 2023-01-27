Kim Taylor assisting as Jeremy Taylor is sworn into the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 31, 2020.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor is set to appear in court for a trial after she was federally charged with voter fraud.

A jury trial for Kim Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, has been set for March 20, 2023, according to documents highlighting the expected schedule for criminal proceedings. The trial will take place over a two-week period and will be held at the federal courthouse in Sioux City.

The trial schedule also outlines that if there were to be a plea deal, the defense must notify the court of the intention to plead guilty 28 days before trial with the plea deal being entered 14 days before trial. Any resistances to motions filed in the case should be responded to within 7 days of the filing.

Kim Taylor was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting, according to a Jan. 12 release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities accused Kim Taylor of being involved in a scheme to “generate votes” in the June 2020 primary election and the 2020 general election.

Kim Taylor allegedly “submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information,” according to the release.

If convicted, Kim Taylor faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.