SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man facing nearly a dozen felony charges related to robbery and assault has had his trial date set for early February.

Kevon Spratt, 29, has had his trial set for February 7, 2023, with a pretrial conference set for February 1.

Spratt is accused of committing separate robberies in the Siouxland area. The alleged robberies include an attempted robbery in Salix, Iowa and a robbery of a Sioux City Check into Cash as well as other alleged robberies in the Sergeant Bluffs area.

These alleged robberies have resulted in three counts of first-degree robbery as well as multiple assault charges and multiple charges of control of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted on all charges, Spratt could face dozens of years behind bars.