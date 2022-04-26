SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial date has been set for a man who shot a woman and told law enforcement that it was a burglary.

According to court documents, Carlos Mejia has pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and willful injury. Mejia has not waived his right to a speedy trial.

Mejia was charged after an incident at his residence that resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

When the incident first occurred, police said that a burglary had been reported at the 1900 block of Ingleside Boulevard. A woman had allegedly broken into the home with a knife and Mejia then fired a shot at her, and she later arrived at MercyOne with a gunshot wound.

Investigations by detectives lead officials to charge Mejia with attempted murder, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and intimidation with a deadly weapon because he had allegedly arranged for the woman to come to his home to get money to purchase methamphetamine.

A release from the Sioux City Police Department specified that the woman came to the door and Majia told her to come inside. He allegedly waited for her in the kitchen and when she entered the back entry, he had a gun in his hand and fired at the woman. She sustained an injury to her abdomen from the shot and tried to run away.