SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More witnesses are taking the stand as Kim Taylor is charged with more than 50 voter fraud charges involving two local elections in which her husband was on the ballot.

Over the last four days, federal prosecutors called several members of the local Vietnamese community who said Taylor assisted them with casting ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill also took the stand. Gill, who also serves as an election official in Woodbury County, told jurors he alerted the FBI following the elections about what he saw as voting irregularities. This includes witness Tam Doan, who told the jury on Monday that her voting documents had been submitted without her knowledge.

Because the government wrapped up its case before the end of the week, federal judge Leonard Strand dismissed jurors until Monday morning. That’s when Taylor’s defense is expected to begin presenting its case.

Documents state that Jeremy Taylor has been named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the case as witnesses allege that he was seen dropping off voting materials at the ballot box with his wife.