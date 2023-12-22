IOWA (KCAU) — The Tri-States are keeping up tradition by celebrating New Year’s with the annual First Day hike. Officials are inviting residents to head out to their local state park and see what nature has to offer.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the best way to spend New Year’s Day is hiking at a state park or forest. That’s why nearly 20 participating state parks will have staff and volunteers lead a free and guided hike.

“We are excited to host First Day Hikes again, helping visitors experience Iowa state parks and forests year-round,” Chief of the Iowa DNR State Parks, Forests, and Preserves Bureau Sherry Arntzen said, “These hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and welcome the New Year with friends and family.”

The release states that Hikes will average two miles, or longer, depending on location. Additionally, some hikes will include wildlife viewing and hot drinks.

Iowa First Day hikes can be found here.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is also inviting hikers to visit state parks, state historical parks, or state recreation areas to explore trails, watch wildlife, take photos, and “create a lifetime of memories.”

Nebraska First Day hikes can be found here.

South Dakota is also participating in the initiative. The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks website states that there will be several parks and recreation areas that will offer guided and self-guided hikes.

South Dakota First Day hikes can be found here.