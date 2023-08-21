EAGLE PASS, Texas (KCAU) — The governors from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota are all down in Texas to discuss their efforts on Operation Lone Star.

The operation is a joint effort between several states to secure the border. Governors from 5 states criticized the Biden administration’s border policies. All three Siouxland governors spoke during a press conference this afternoon in Eagle Pass, Texas about the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s the same city where a floating barrier was placed in the Rio Grande River. The governors from Iowa and Nebraska currently have soldiers from their National Guards deployed for the operation. They will be brought back to their states in early September.

“The misrepresentation of the buoys…I’m a pig farmer, it’s hog-wash, pun intended, hog-wash. The buoys are a deterrent. They don’t cause a band-aid and if they do, I say what the heck, stay on your side of the river,” Pillen said.

“These policies are inhumane of what they’re doing to people and families. The cartel are using these children to cross this border to get their drugs and to sell those children and taking advantage of them,” Noem said.

“The fact that the states are protecting the southern border is an assault on the constitution and the American people and it is time for this president to step up, way past time, and do his job,” Reynolds said.

Governor Noem states that she will be sending more troops down to the southern border on September 1st.

The Iowa DPS will send state patrol officers down to Texas on August 31st with their deployment ending on October 2nd.