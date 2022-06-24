WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Justice Samuel Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska lawmakers and others running against them have released statements regarding the Supreme Court decision.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed. In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history. For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected. This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges. Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer. Sen. Chuck Grassley

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials. Sen. Joni Ernst

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement and pro-life Americans across our nation. Since before I was elected to Congress, I have called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and after nearly fifty years, I am overjoyed that the sanctity of life has triumphed. By striking down Roe, we can truly live up to our highest moral values and allow states like Iowa – where we proudly defend innocent life – to codify laws that reflect our deepest convictions. As a Christian and father of four, I will always protect the unborn and vote to ensure that every child is guaranteed one of our most fundamental constitutional rights; the right to life. Rep. Randy Feenstra

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

today is a tragic day for women and for all Americans. The Supreme Court decision to overturn roe v. Wade is unconsiounable, cruel, and takes the power away from tens of millions of American women to make their own medical decisions. Ihave seen firsthand how much progress women have made towards equal pay and equal right in recent years. Because of the Roe decision, women just like me have been able to go to college, have careers, and plan their lives and families on their own terms. It will disproportionately affect the poor, minority communities, and anyone who can’t travel to another state or country to receive lifesaving medical care. This decision takes our country back decades and threatens every American’s right to privacy. Put simply, this is discriminatory, unfair, upends 50 years of precedent, and goes against the majority opinion of the American people. Rep. Cindy Axne on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 2rd Congressional District

Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn. Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies. Rep. Ashley Hinson

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected. Gov. Kim Reynolds

Democrat candidate for Iowa Governor Deidre DeJear

This November, voters have a say. Freedom’s ring is merely an echo of the work you put into her. It has never been so important to elect pro-choice people; because all that we hold dear and our very freedoms and liberties depend on it. I pledge to stand with all Iowans to ensure they always have access to the healthcare and reproductive care that they need and deserve. While this ruling is a massive step backwards in our progress for equality, it is not the end of the fight; let’s go to work. More to come.

Deidre DeJear on Faceboook

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska

America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today – by righting a Constitutional wrong – the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330,000,000-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism. The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science. This cause is rooted in love and now is the time to show it. We can’t call this legal victory the end, because our movement has never been primarily about lawsuits and laws – it’s about love and compassion. So let’s celebrate today’s victory and get to work. Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them. On a separate note, let’s celebrate the fact that our institutions held. In spite of the doxxing of their homes, violent threats and intimidation, and even a plot to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, the Court held strong. There is no room for political violence in America – none. Mob violence is un-American, period. President Biden needs to personally and forcefully condemn violence and threats against Supreme Court Justices. Our institutions still work. Let’s keep faith in them. Sen. Ben Sasse

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion.Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it. Sen. Deb Fischer on Facebook

Republican candidate for U.S. Representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District Mike Flood

Today, the Supreme Court has returned abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and the people, where they belong. I am proudly pro-life, and am proud to have sponsored and passed the nation’s first Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which banned abortions at 20 weeks, when babies can feel pain. We helped pave the way for this landmark decision. Nebraskans agree: we want to protect innocent life and support women in crisis. My opponent supports taxpayer-subsidized abortion and opposes any restriction of abortion—a radical position that is completely out of touch with the voters of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Mike Flood

Democrat candidate for U.S. Representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District Patty Pansing Brooks

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court mad an unconsionable decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving the governent the seat at our daughters’ exam table for which many have long coveted. A majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal. Tuesday’s special election will be our first opportunity to stand up and fight back at the ballot box against this extreme effort to push us back into the Dark Ages. My opponent doesn’t even support exception for rape or incest. The contrast — and the stakes — are clear. Patty Pansing Brooks on Facebook

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

Life is the most precious right and today’s decision in the Dobbs case affirms that. It does not outlaw abortion, but puts it in the hands of the elected representatives of the states and Congress. I know many have worked for decades to defend life, and today their prayers were answered. I urge all to respond with mutual respect, civility and grace. Rep. Don Bacon

Democrat candidate for U.S. Representative of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Tony Vargas

Politicians don’t belong in doctor’s offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health and safety for nearly 50 years. Governor Ricketts has promised to call the Legislature back into a special session, and when he does I’m ready to keep fighting for Nebraska women and families to ensure their access to reproductive healthcare is protected. Rep. Don Bacon is currently backing legislation that will criminalize abortion even in instances of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk. It’s never been more important to have leadership that will continue fighting to keep the heavy hand of government out of these important and deeply personal decisions. Tony Vargas

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Life is a miracle that begins at conception. While today’s decision is a win for the pro-life movement, our work does not end here. We must ensure states – which are now rightfully tasked with authority over abortion – have the resources needed to restore a culture that respects and values life by supporting at-risk mothers, fathers, and children. I am deeply troubled by the leak of this decision earlier this spring and by the ongoing threats to sitting Supreme Court Justices. Violence is not and will never be the answer. I hope the law-breaking radicals – and the groups encouraging violence – will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rep. Randy Feenstra

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives. Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life. I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies. Gov. Pete Ricketts

Republican candidate for Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen

Nebraska is a pro-life state because our citizens understand that life is the most precious gift of God’s grace. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed what we have long known to be true: Our constitution contains no right to murder an unborn child. I will do all I can to ensure that no more unborn babies are killed. Jim Pillen

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

This decision to overturn Roe is long overdue, and it’s a historic day in the pro-life movement. Our country is dedicated to the defense of human rights, and I hope that we can further live up to that promise with the question of abortion now rightfully returned to the states, the democratic process, and to elected officials who can be held accountable to the American people for their decisions. Sen. John Thune

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

I am pro-life and firmly believe abortion is wrong. I am pleased with today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court, overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Today’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization corrects a nearly 50-year old mistake by concluding that, “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” This monumental decision returns power to the people’s elected representatives, allowing the states to determine the extent to which abortions are legal. The Supreme Court now confirms the states as the appropriate authority to make decisions in regard to the issue of abortion. I believe we also have an inherent responsibility to promote policies assuring individuals that choosing life is the right decision and that resources are available to help them at this emotional and consequential time in their life. In South Dakota, we anticipated the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as far back as 2005 when the legislature passed and I signed into law specific legislation prohibiting abortions within our state except to save the life of the mother. Sen. Mike Rounds

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

I’ve never believed the Roe v. Wade decision – which was ultimately a personal privacy case – was a justification to take a human life. The unborn deserve protection.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Every abortion always had two victims: the unborn child and the mother. Today’s decision will save unborn lives in South Dakota, but there is more work to do. We must do what we can to help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them. Together, we will ensure that abortion is not only illegal in South Dakota – it is unthinkable. Gov. Kristi Noem

Democrat candidate for South Dakota Governor Jamie Smith

Today, the Supreme Court overturned half a century of precedent in its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. I share many of the concerns women in our state now face. Women considering an abortion are dealing with an unimaginable set of circumstances. In light of today’s decision, I implore lawmakers to recognize that and act with compassion. Presently, South Dakota is one of five states with a trigger law in place making abortion a felony. No exception for rape. No exception for incest. The only exception stated in this law is for “preserving the life of a pregnant female.” This is not reasonable. This is not compassion. This is not South Dakota. I know this isn’t what our state wants because we voted on this issue twice, and both times we agreed that South Dakotans need access to abortion. As your Governor, I will take action to protect the health and safety of mothers and their children through every stage of life, This also means funding our foster care programs, creating opportunities for affordable childcare, and making sure a mother and child have access to quality healthcare for a safer birth experience. Although my personal belief is that the procedure of abortion should be rare, my faith and my commitment to the well-being of our state lead me to conclude that we must protect women as they face these profoundly difficult situations. Jamie Smith on Facebook

NewsNation Now contributed to this report.