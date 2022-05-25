WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — A school shooting in Texas Tuesday left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

Tuesday’s mass shooting was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Now, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska lawmakers have released statements regarding the incident on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

2days killing of innocent children & a teacher is sickening & heartbreaking Schools shld be safe place for students/educators We stand w Robb Elementary & entire Uvalde TX community Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter

I will continue to push for Congress to pass my EAGLES Act that would give schools & law enforcement the resources needed to help make sure dangerous individuals can’t do what happened 2day in Texas Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

A senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now. Sen. Ernst on Twitter

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

As a dad, my heart breaks for the tragic and senseless loss of innocent life in Uvalde, Texas today. Lynette and I are praying for the victims, their families, and their community as they begin to grieve this unspeakable tragedy. Rep. Feenstra on Facebook

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

My heart is with the victims, their loved ones, and the entire community following this unspeakable tragedy in Texas. We cannot accept this epidemic of gun violence as our reality — we MUST pass laws to get guns off the streets. Rep. Axne on Twitter

Axne then issued a formal statement on Wednesday.

We have gone another day where children in this country are being murdered because we are allowing assault-style rifles to legally be put into the wrong hands without appropriate background checks. I am a mom of two boys and there hasn’t been a day since Sandy Hook occurred that I – along with mothers and fathers across this country – haven’t wondered whether it will be my child murdered today. In 2020, more than 4,300 children were killed by guns, as firearms incidents overtook auto accidents as the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. Gun violence has hit home here in Iowa as we continue to reflect on two shootings that killed and injured children near East High School and the teens who were celebrating prom night here in Des Moines earlier this year. To help save our children, the House has passed two bipartisan bills to close loopholes that allow licensed gun sales without appropriate background checks and extend the background check period from three business days to ten. Reasonable background checks are not too much to ask, which is why today I am calling on our Senators to step up and swiftly act on background check legislation to defend the people of this country. My heart is broken as I pray for the children and innocent victims in Uvalde following this unspeakable tragedy. We cannot accept this epidemic of gun violence as our reality. Rep. Axne on her website

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Please pray for the safety of everyone in Uvalde. Rep. Miller-Meeks on Twitter

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

This is absolutely heartbreaking. I am praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community right now. As we learn more about this horrific act, the more devastating & sickening it is. I’m holding the families whose worlds will never be the same close to my heart and in my prayers right now. I’m praying for peace in our country and an end to senseless, violent acts like this one. Rep. Hinson on Twitter

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

My heart breaks for all those affected by the tragic and senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kevin and I join with Iowans in praying for all the parents, families, students and staff involved. No parent or child should ever have to face this unimaginable tragedy. Gov. Reynolds

In conjunction with Biden’s order, Reynolds later ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims.

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

As we wait for more details about today’s events in Texas, our hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. We thank the first responders for their work during this tragedy. Rep. Bacon

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Today we saw pure evil. Nebraska’s prayers are with the victims’ families and the entire community of Uvalde in the aftermath of this horrific crime. Gov. Ricketts

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

May our Heavenly Father comfort those in pain and sorrow. All South Dakotans stand with the people of Uvalde. Gov. Noem on Twitter

