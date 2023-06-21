WASHINGTON (KCAU) — The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, but held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol, disappointing the biofuel industry and farm advocates.

A plan finalized by the Environmental Protection Agency sets biofuel blending volumes at 20.94 billion gallons in 2023, 21.54 billion gallons in 2024 and 22.33 billion gallons in 2025. The totals under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard are higher than levels set for 2022 and earlier years, but include just 15 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol in all three years.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. contains 10% ethanol, and the fuel is a key part of the economy in Iowa, Nebraska and other Midwest states.

After the announcement, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska lawmakers released statements in reaction.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

For an administration obsessed with reducing carbon emissions, this rule makes absolutely no sense. The EPA’s proposed rule signaled an increase in biofuels products for the next three years, and the industry is more than capable of meeting those production levels. Today’s RFS rule waters down the earlier proposal. It’s an insulting bait-and-switch for the American biofuels industry, and totally inconsistent with this administration’s climate agenda. “American biofuels producers are leading the way in cleaner, cheaper, homegrown fuel. Rather than partnering with the biofuels industry, the Biden administration is turning its back on an opportunity to reduce emissions, consumer costs and reliance on foreign oil. Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

The Biden administration continues its climate crusade, which has turned into a race to energy dependence, and intentionally failed to expand opportunities for ethanol and biodiesel. On one hand, the Biden administration says they want cleaner fuel options, but then they refuse to recognize the domestic, homegrown solution readily available today. Iowa farmers and biofuel producers simply need the green light to charge forward. Despite biofuel reducing costs at the pump for consumers, providing markets for our farmers, and being a cleaner solution today and in the future, the Biden EPA is failing to protect our energy security. Sen. Joni Ernst

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

I am very disappointed that the EPA reduced ethanol blending requirements in the #RFS and clearly ignored the ability of #IA04 producers to expand biodiesel and renewable diesel production. Once again, the Biden Administration has left our farmers and biofuels producers behind. Rep. Randy Feenstra on Facebook

Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

The EPA’s reported final rule on biodiesel blending requirements is woefully inadequate compared to production potential – failing to support farmers, protect our environment or keep up with demand. I will keep fighting for this sustainable, home-grown energy solution! Rep. Zach Nunn on Twitter ahead of the announcment

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 2rd Congressional District

The Biden Administration continues to ignore the clear benefits of Iowa biofuels to our all-of-the-above energy strategy, delivering yet another gut punch to our hardworking farmers and producers with this rule. This final rule will derail significant progress made by the advanced biofuels industry, negatively impact farmers and rural communities, and diminish our already weakened energy security — it’s a gigantic and unnecessary leap backwards. I will continue advocating for the expanded use of renewable fuels and fight for our Iowa producers in Washington. Rep. Ashley Hinson

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

I am disappointed in the RFS blending levels @EPA set for 2023-2025. Once again, these levels ignore increased feedstock availability, production capacity, and projected growth in the biofuels industry. Our farmers and biofuel producers deserve better. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Twitter

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

At a time when American energy and national security is threatened, it’s disappointing to see the Biden Administration continue its assault on home grown, American energy production. Biofuels can play a key role in fighting off this energy crisis and provide millions of Americans with cheaper, cleaner burning fuel. Gov. Reynolds

Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Biofuels are a critical piece of America’s energy strategy, and the Biden administration is wrong to write off the hardworking producers who feed and fuel the world. While I’m pleased EPA backed away from their misguided eRIN proposal, their final RFS rule does not leverage the American innovation that can lead to energy independence. Rep. Adrian Smith on Twitter

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

Once again, the EPA’s policies are failing our ag producers. Biofuels producers were hoping for room to grow in the Renewable Fuel Standard, but EPA set new caps below expectations. If the Admin is serious about cleaner transportation, biofuels have to be a part of the solutions. Rep. Dusty Johnson on Twitter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.