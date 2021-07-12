Tri-state governors discuss handling of pandemic, local issues

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Governors Kim Reynolds, Pete Ricketts, and Kristi Noem met in South Sioux City on Monday as part of the annual Tri-State Governors’ Conference.

At the 17th Annual Tri-State Governors’ Conference, the governors discussed about how they handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“South Dakota and Nebraska and Iowa led the country in really being responsive to people and their needs and protecting public health while also protecting our economies,” South Dakota Kristi Noem said.

“We can start looking forward now to how we are moving past the pandemic and getting back to that economic growth that’s so important to our state,” Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said.

“I’m proud to say that we just ended the fiscal year of 2021 with a projected $500 million dollar surplus,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota all avoided the most extreme COVID-19 restrictions something the governors attribute to their economic stability.

However, since virus issues have slowed, so to have number of people looking to go back to work. The shortage has put a strain on the region.

Governor Noem said workers workers should know they have a home in the tri-state.

“Know that when you come here, we’ll get you a job, we’ll get you a home, we’ll get your kids in a wonderful school and we’ll take care of you. We’re doing well. We’re also doing well because of our relationships,” said Noem.

During the conference, the governors heard issues raised by Siouxlanders. The topics included economic growth, affordable workforce housing and a request for an aircrew training system for the 185th Air Refueling Wing.