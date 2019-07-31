Tri-State Cruisers and Total Motors car show tonight in Le Mars







LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tri-State Cruisers and Total Motors are hosting the area’s largest car show tonight in Le Mars, Iowa.

The car show will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight, July 31 at Total Motors in Le Mars.

Total Motors anticipates that there will be over 200 show cars on display.

There will be food available to purchase for $5 a plate, and includes a sliced pork sandwich, baked beans, noodle salad, and a pop. Proceeds will be going towards the Hispanic and Latino Outreach Program for All Saints Church and Gehlen Catholic.

There will also be ice cream novelties available, courtesy of Blue Bunny. Kettle corn will also be available until supplies run out.

The car show features a range of old and new vehicles for all ages to enjoy, along with all sorts of different makes and models, and some custom-built vehicles.

The Schuster Company Trailer that is dedicated to Honoring Plymouth County Veterans will also be on display. It will be parked right next to the Total Motors large flag display.

“Everyone at the dealership looks forward to the car show. Moving all the inventory off the lot is quite the task but as it fills up with cars the work is quickly forgotten,” Marketing Manager Mitch Christoffel said in a recent press release.

Last year’s car show had well over 1000 spectators gathered in Le Mars for the car show and the grand opening of Total Motors.