Tri-State area salons shut down due to COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU)- Thursday evening, salons in Nebraska were notified that they would have to close their doors until May. Governor Pete Ricketts said this is the best option for the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now all three states’ salons are shut down.

“Even though I haven’t used it, I have enough knowledge to probably be dangerous but I can cut my husband’s hair,” said Tricia Albright a Sioux City resident.

Albright went to beauty school many years ago, she says she knows how to work a pair of clippers and it’s coming in handy while local salons across Siouxland are shut down due to COVID-19 precautions.

“If you’re going to cut the hair, go slow. Don’t do anything fast, and it will grow back,” said Albright.

But not everyone in Siouxland is lucky enough to know someone who is able to give them a trim or color touch up. Local hairstylist Trenna Launsby said the best thing anyone can do right now is just wait.

“As a stylist, I would just recommend not causing any more damage. Down the line, that could cause more problems for us, so just keep it all the same and then we came come in and fix you all up,” said Trenna Launsby a stylist at Broadway Beauty Bar, Inc. in Dakota City.

She reccomends women should not turn to a box dye and should look into a root touch up option.

“I know its hard, and I know it’s hard to go weeks without it, but we have a really good spray that you can shake up and spray and it’s like the grays were never there, ” said Launsby.

For men she is encouraging them to use styling gels.

“There’s products out there for guys that could easily comb their hair back it can just slick their hair back and it would just be easier for us to do it right away than have to fix something that could go badly wrong,” said Launsby.

One way salons are staying afloat these next weeks is by offing curbside pick for products that they have on hand.

“Just support your local businesses we are definitely struggling at this time and we would just love you to come and support us,” said Launsby.

Stylist Launsby shared that local salons should not be taking clients and operating out of their homes. If they are reported, a stylist could lose their licenses as well as pay a big fine.