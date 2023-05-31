SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Just before the 2023 Pride Parade is set to take place, organizers have announced Treyla Lee as the parade marshal.

Treya Lee was selected to honor her mother, Flora Lee, according to a release from Siouxland Pride Alliance. Flora Lee was a Sioux City community leader before she passed away. Organizers noted that Flora Lee was a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. She was the executive director of Sioux City’s Women Aware organization, was a special education strategist and consultant for the Northwest Area Education Agency for 20 years, served on the Sioux City school board for 12 years, and had served as president of the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP. Flora also worked with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

KCAU 9 interviewed Flora Lee in January about how she has impacted the community and the community impacted her. Additionally, KCAU 9 also named Treyla Lee as Siouxland’s 2023 Remarkable Woman in March. Treyla Lee was recognized for her work in leading many local non-profits.

The 2023 Pride Parade will take place Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. It starts at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center parking lot before progressing north on Pierce Street, turning right on 4th Street, and ending at Iowa Street.

Other than the parade, the Siouxland Pride Alliance is holding other events. They held a Pride Prom on May 26 and will be hosting the Sioux City Pride Festival and a sidewalk chalk art contest on Saturday with an Interfaith Pride Service on Sunday.

This year’s theme for events is “#StillHere” and is meant to “acknowledge the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people in the face of discrimination,” the release states.