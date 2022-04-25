SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City announced a tree planting initiative in observance of Arbor Day.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, Dakota Valley high school Environmental Club, and the Sioux City Railroad Museum will be planting 5 trees on Friday at the Sioux City Railroad Museum starting at 3:30 p.m.

The release indicated that funding for the trees was provided by the Dakota Valley high school Environmental Club.

The editor of Nebraska’s first newspaper, J. Sterling Morton came up with the idea of Arbor Day, according to the release. She moved from Detroit to the Nebraska Territory in 1854 and realized the need for trees to provide shade and protection from wind.

The release specified that the first Arbor Day was held on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska and an estimated one million trees were planted that day. The state declared Arbor Day a legal holiday in 1885 and the rest of the states followed suit over the next nine years.

Arbor Day has been held every last Friday in April since 1894. The release stated that trees can reduce cooling and heating costs by 15 to 25% and provide additional property values. Trees can also reduce the CO2 in the air.