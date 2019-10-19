Tree planting event to celebrate 100th anniversary of Earl May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a tree planting event to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Earl May.

The event will be at Grandview Park on October 22 at 10 a.m.

Earl May Seed and Nursery is donating and planting three Bloodgood Sycamore and three Black Gum trees at the park.

The tree planting event at Grandview Park will benefit park users and the surrounding residential area.

The trees selected will work well for the area because they will grow rapidly, thrive in any soil condition, resistant to diseases, and can adapt to extreme climates of both wet and dry.

Earlier this year, Sioux City was awarded the distinction of being a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for being committed to effective urban forest management.

