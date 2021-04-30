Tree planted to dedicate new playground, sister city on Arbor Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Arbor Day celebrations took place in Siouxland with the opening of a new playground.

To commemorate the day, city officials planted a London Plane Tree near the playground in Carlin Park, which also had a plant theme.

The tree was also dedicated to Sioux City’s sister city, Gjilan, Kosovo, with committee members in attendance.

Those in attendance also learned the origins of how Gjilan became a sister city.

“We became a sister city with Gjilan, Kosovo. It started because we had troops from 185th that were stationed there sometime ago and the troops came back and talked about just how great the people were, actually the huge amount of support and love for the United States over there,” Jessica Johnson, the Project Management Specialist said.

Committee members expressed their desire to visit Gjilan and learn more about the people to build stronger relationships.

