Tree dedicated to Morningside College president

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In celebration of Earth Day, the president of Morningside College is getting a tree planted in honor of his legacy.

Students and staff gathered outside Lewis Hall to honor President John Reynders with a plaque placed near the autumn maple blaze tree to thank Reynders and his wife for their dedication to Morningside.

Student body president Garrett Arbuckle said he hopes students associate the tree to peace and the Reynders family.

“Last year, unfortunately, because of COVID we didn’t get the chance to celebrate Earth Day and so this year to make up for that we wanted to have a little bit bigger celebration, so with the retirement of President Reynders we thought that it would be good to plant a tree for Earth Day but also recognize him as well as he will be entering into his last year next year,” said Arbuckle.

“Thinking enough of our family to plant a tree, which is so meaningful to us, just means the world. We love this place. We love Sioux City and the fact that the students on Earth Day thought enough of us to do something like this, it’s fantastic,” said President Reynders.

Reynders said he still has a dozen goals he wants to accomplish before he retires.