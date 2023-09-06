JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) — If you were at Jefferson Beer Supply for their public sewing day event today, you may have seen something peculiar while there.

Siouxland Public Media brought an audio booth in which those who want to use it can talk about their experiences on how COVID-19 affected them or family members in a more comfortable environment.

KCAU 9 spoke with General Manager Mark Munger about how this project brings a more local feel on stories told and heard around COVID-19.

“I think we hear about the change broadly and as a national story, as a global story. But the stories of our intimate lives, our personal lives are kind of things that get lost and left behind,” said Munger “So, I want people to be able to turn back in the future and hear how it actually impacted you and me, how it impacted our friends and families.”

The project will continue through the rest of the year going to events throughout the community.