Traveling 9/11 exhibit welcomes guests at Sioux Center Summer Celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
A special memorial is in Siouxland honoring the victims of 9-11. The 9/11 Never Forget Memorial is in Sioux Center for the weekend. Unlike many other memorials, this mobile exhibit is a semi-trailer that lists the names of those who died during the September 11 attacks. It also features interactive exhibits and documentary videos. Those who lived and worked in New York during the attacks say seeing visitors honor the victims, means a lot.
“To see people come in, and some people coming with tears in their eyes. Other people thanking us for being here, so wherever we’ve gone it seems to be pretty well-received,” says John Martorana, Battalion Chief for the New York City Fire Department. The 9/11 Never Forget Memorial has traveled to Canada and almost 30 states since its launch in 2013.