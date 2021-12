SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to weather issues, Gill Hauling is delaying trash procedures in Sioux City.

Wednesday’s weather is causing Gill Hauling officials to tell the community to wait to put out their trash until early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, pick-up will be going on throughout the day. If your garbage hasn’t been picked up by mid-afternoon, you should call 712-279-0151.

The Citizens Convenience Center is closed until 8 a.m. Thursday.